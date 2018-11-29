Budslav festival recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

The decision was taken unanimously at the 13th session of the UNESCO Committee. The celebration in honor of the icon of the Mother of God of Budslav is held in Budslav every year and attracts tens of thousands of believers. The Budslav festival is one of the symbols of the Belarusian identity. The event takes place in an atmosphere of universal respect and friendship, unites people regardless of their religious beliefs, social status and gender differences.

