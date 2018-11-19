Opening ceremony of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018 to be held today at BelExpo

The main event in the world of culture today is the opening ceremony of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018! It will be held in the exhibition center "BelExpo" and will be the beginning of a big Eurovision week.

Denis Dudinsky and Anna Kviloria will be the hosts of the grand celebration. They will talk to young performers on the red carpet and offer them to “Make a Wish!”. The official start of the Euroweek will be given by the Chairman of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont and the executive director of the Eurovision contests Jon Ola Sand. In total, more than three hundred people will take part in the opening ceremony: of course, the contestants themselves from 20 countries and their accompanying delegations, invited guests, volunteers, Belarusian and foreign journalists.