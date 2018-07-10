EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

4th festival Classics at City Hall starts this Saturday

It will be opened at the Freedom Square by the Symphony Orchestra of Belarus led by Alexander Anisimov. The festival will be closed in August by the program of the presidential orchestra "Classic Meets Rock".

