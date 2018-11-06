PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Winner of Listapadik announced

The main film forum of the country continues to choose the best films. A few hours ago, the winner of Listapadik was announced. Kenya’s film director Likarion Wainaina took the gold in a junior film competition . Supa Modo, a motion picture about a terminally ill nine-year-old girl, has already been recognized by international festivals in the Czech Republic and Scotland.

The jury from the USA, Iran and Belarus presented special awards for camera art, script and the best children's role.

