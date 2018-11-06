3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Winner of Listapadik announced
The main film forum of the country continues to choose the best films. A few hours ago, the winner of Listapadik was announced. Kenya’s film director Likarion Wainaina took the gold in a junior film competition . Supa Modo, a motion picture about a terminally ill nine-year-old girl, has already been recognized by international festivals in the Czech Republic and Scotland.
The jury from the USA, Iran and Belarus presented special awards for camera art, script and the best children's role.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All