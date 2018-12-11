PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Next country to host Junior Eurovision announced

Junior Eurovision-2019 will be held in Poland. The application of this country is recognized as the best one. It is symbolic that representative of Poland Roksana Węgiel became the winner of Eurovision-2018, which was hosted by Minsk in November.

