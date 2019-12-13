Applications for Eurovision 2020 to be accepted until August 15

Belteleradiocompany accepts applications for the national eliminations of Junior Eurovision. Songs organizers are waiting for records performed by groups and soloists from 9 to 14 years until August 15.



The song should be up to 3 minutes in Russian or Belarusian language. Foreign lyrics should occupy no more than 40 percent of the text. You can leave your application electronically on tvr.by. In addition to information about themselves, photos, phonograms and the text of the song, participants should provide a video record of the song in a live sound mode.



The par6ticipoants of the final of the project will be selected by the focus group not later than August 24. Junior Eurovision 2020 will be held in Poland in November.



