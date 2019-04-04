PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Conductor Kenichi Shimura to perform with the orchestra of Belteleradiocompany

For the first time the music of the Japanese anime will be performed in Belarus. Melodies of the world famous fantasy and computer games will be performed by the orchestra of Belteleradiocompany. After Minsk the conductor and his team from Tokyo will continue the tour about Kazakhstan and Russia.

