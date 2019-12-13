Two primas of Bolshoi Theater of Belarus celebrate their jubilees

Two divas of one theater celebrate their jubilee on November 13. Tatiana Yershova, the People's Artist of Belarus, ballerina and now the teacher-repetiteur of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus, celebrates her 70th birthday.



Anastasia Moskvina, the People's Artist of Belarus and the head of the opera company, also celebrates her 50th birthday today. Her lyric soprano has conquered not only Europe but Asia as well. She worked at the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia, but remained faithful to her native stage.



Today, in honor of Tatiana Ershova, the Bolshoi Theatre gives a performance of "Sleeping Beauty", and a benefit performance of Anastasia Moskvina will take place on November 19 will be. She will sing the part of Yaroslavna in the opera "Prince Igor".



