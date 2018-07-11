3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Palace of Arts invites one to travel to sights of Small Motherland
Photographer Marina Batyukova invites everyone to evaluate her search for identity. The exhibition consists of several parts. In addition to black and white and color photographs, there is an interactive platform where everyone can leave important words for themselves related to their native places.
The art project is a long-term work. It will be held at the Palace of Arts until July 29.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All