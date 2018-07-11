EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Palace of Arts invites one to travel to sights of Small Motherland

Photographer Marina Batyukova invites everyone to evaluate her search for identity. The exhibition consists of several parts. In addition to black and white and color photographs, there is an interactive platform where everyone can leave important words for themselves related to their native places.

The art project is a long-term work. It will be held at the Palace of Arts until July 29.

