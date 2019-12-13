Europe shine a light on Belarus 1 at 22:00

TV channel Belarus 1 will show the European Broadcasting Union's Europe Shine a Light project. It will be broadcast at 22:00 instead of the Eurovision 2020 song contest, which was canceled due to the difficult epidemic situation in the world. Tomorrow night the viewers will see a program without a competitive principle. Stars of the show of different seasons and artists of the failed competition will present bright fragments of their compositions.

Among the participants, there are also winners of the national selection for Eurovision 2020. VAL will sing together with performers from 40 countries on international air. The 2 hour TV project will be broadcast from a studio in the Netherlands. The program will be shown by 46 broadcasters, including Belteleradiocompany.