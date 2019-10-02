Composer Fazil Say presents Silk Road at Bashmet Festival

Just a few minutes ago a concert of the Turkish composer Fazil Say ended in the Belarusian Philharmonic. The musician arrived in Belarus for the first time. Under the accompaniment of the East-West Chamber Orchestra Fazil Say interpreted Mozart's concert and presented his own Silk Road.



Fazil Say played a new Steinway & Sons grand piano. The instrument was produced in Hamburg under the special order of the Belarusian Philharmonic with the support of the President of Belarus.



Fazil Say's concert will be shown on Belarus 3 on October 12.