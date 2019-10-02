3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Composer Fazil Say presents Silk Road at Bashmet Festival
Just a few minutes ago a concert of the Turkish composer Fazil Say ended in the Belarusian Philharmonic. The musician arrived in Belarus for the first time. Under the accompaniment of the East-West Chamber Orchestra Fazil Say interpreted Mozart's concert and presented his own Silk Road.
Fazil Say played a new Steinway & Sons grand piano. The instrument was produced in Hamburg under the special order of the Belarusian Philharmonic with the support of the President of Belarus.
Fazil Say's concert will be shown on Belarus 3 on October 12.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All