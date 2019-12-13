Brazilian Film Festival held in Minsk theater house

The festival of Brazilian cinema started in Minsk contributing to the Belarusian-Brazilian cultural cooperation. It will last until December 3. At the opening ceremony, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Belarus expressed confidence that the acquaintance with Brazilian cinematography would be fascinating and interesting, and thanked the Embassy team, Belarusian ministries and agencies for organizing the cinematographic forum.

“This is the third festival of Brazilian cinema in Minsk. This year we brought five films, including documentaries, thrillers, romantic comedies. This festival is part of a large-scale cultural project that we are developing in Belarus. In the future, as part of this project, we also plan to hold the exhibition "Date with Brazil" again. Next time it will be dedicated to women who are professional and successful in many spheres. We would like to overcome all stereotypes and show the role of women in today's society.”