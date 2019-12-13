Festival "Zaslavl-2024" united buffs of quality Belarusian music

A treasury of musical gems, wonderful performers and original works! The 23rd season of the festival in Zaslavl unites the creative intelligentsia of the Minsk Region and buffs of Belarusian music.

Art exhibition of young artists, gala concert of soloists and string players of the National Academic Orchestra of Belarus named after Finberg. New pages in the annals of the traditional contest "Zaslavl Notebook" were prepared for young musicians and new names.