Vitebsk welcomes 1st guests of Slavianski Bazaar
Nearly two thousand people have already received accreditations for the 27th international forum. Among the first guests are technical services, journalists, creative teams. Among the star guests is singer Zara. She will be the first to perform on the main stage of the festival at the Summer Amphitheater this evening. Special guests will also take part in the program Peace to Your Home.
At these moments the museum of the history of Vitebsk art school hosts presentation of the exhibition Osip Tsadkin. Return. The outstanding sculptor of the past century is a bright representative of the Paris School. Vitebsk is his Small Motherland.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
