Vitebsk welcomes 1st guests of Slavianski Bazaar

Nearly two thousand people have already received accreditations for the 27th international forum. Among the first guests are technical services, journalists, creative teams. Among the star guests is singer Zara. She will be the first to perform on the main stage of the festival at the Summer Amphitheater this evening. Special guests will also take part in the program Peace to Your Home.

At these moments the museum of the history of Vitebsk art school hosts presentation of the exhibition Osip Tsadkin. Return. The outstanding sculptor of the past century is a bright representative of the Paris School. Vitebsk is his Small Motherland.

