Belarus to choose representative at Junior Eurovision Song Contest
The summer's musical intrigue will be resolved tomorrow. Belarus will choose a representative at Junior Eurovision Song Contest.
Individual rehearsals continue at studio "600 meters" on Makaenka Street.. They will end late in the evening. This year there are 10 contestants.
The representative of Belarus at the Junior Eurovision will be determined by the jury and the television audience. The young star will appear on the stage of Minsk Arena on November 25 alongside representatives of 20 other countries.
Watch the contest live on Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 at 22.00
