EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Final of national eliminations to Slavianski Bazaar Festival to be held in Orsha

Orsha will host the pre-final relay race of Slavianski Bazaar Festivalthis week. Tomorrow, the local Palace of Culture will announce the names of Belarus' representatives at the children's and adults' contests "Vitebsk-2022".

Both national eliminations will be held according to the festival traditions: singers will perform two songsand each of the jury members will give their points in an open format. Two dozen pre-selected performers will fight for a ticket to the festival Vitebsk. The gala concerts can be watched live: The signal from Orshain high resolution will be provided by Belarus 3. The auditions for the children's music contest will start at noon, and the singers aged 18-31 will perform at 5 p.m.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All