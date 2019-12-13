3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Final of national eliminations to Slavianski Bazaar Festival to be held in Orsha
Orsha will host the pre-final relay race of Slavianski Bazaar Festivalthis week. Tomorrow, the local Palace of Culture will announce the names of Belarus' representatives at the children's and adults' contests "Vitebsk-2022".
Both national eliminations will be held according to the festival traditions: singers will perform two songsand each of the jury members will give their points in an open format. Two dozen pre-selected performers will fight for a ticket to the festival Vitebsk. The gala concerts can be watched live: The signal from Orshain high resolution will be provided by Belarus 3. The auditions for the children's music contest will start at noon, and the singers aged 18-31 will perform at 5 p.m.
