Final of national eliminations to Slavianski Bazaar Festival to be held in Orsha

Both national eliminations will be held according to the festival traditions: singers will perform two songsand each of the jury members will give their points in an open format. Two dozen pre-selected performers will fight for a ticket to the festival Vitebsk. The gala concerts can be watched live: The signal from Orshain high resolution will be provided by Belarus 3. The auditions for the children's music contest will start at noon, and the singers aged 18-31 will perform at 5 p.m.