Margarita Trenina photo art displayed in the gallery "University of Culture"

The personal exhibition of the Belarusian photographer united works made in the author's technique of coloring bromo-silver photographs on paper and fabric. The exposition includes 14 photographs, as well as prints from negatives with national landscapes. A number of works are dedicated to Belarusian swamps. These black-and-white shots were made by Margarita Trenina back in the 80s. The photos were given by the People's Photo Club Minsk.



Today in the gallery a lecture "On photography"



How photo art is created and whether photography can be considered art or not will be discussed in the gallery "University of Culture" on July 29. There will be a thematic lecture by Igor Kalashnikov at 6 pm. Free admission.

