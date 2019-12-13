3.42 RUB
Galasy ZMesta band gains more than 500 000 views on YouTube
Galasy ZMesta band continues to break records in views. By this hour, the videos of the representatives of Belarus at the International Eurovision Song Contest have been viewed more than 540 000 times on the official page on YouTube. People from all over the world comment and send thanks to the musicians from Baranovichi.
The video has been keeping up with the trends of video hosting for several days. Eurovision bloggers record a video with a reaction to the Belarusian song. In addition to positive reviews, haters express on the net as well on, accusing the song of political overtones. The authors were asked about the hidden meanings of the contest song.
Today the soloist of the band met with the production group of Belteleradiocompany. The conversation was devoted to the preparation for the competition. Also, Dmitry Butakov was interviewed, which will be aired tomorrow in the prime time on Belarus 1.
