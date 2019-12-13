3.43 RUB
Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus goes on road to Moscow
The Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus is going on a grand tour during its 90th season. The opera and ballet dancers from Belarus will perform on the historical stage of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia. The troupe led by the artistic director of the theater, People's Artist of the USSR Valentin Yelizariev has brought two performances to Moscow.
The tickets for all the performances are sold out.
