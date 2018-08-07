3.42 RUB
Gediminas returns to Lida castle
It was this prince, who ordered to build during his reign in the 14th century a defensive structure in the Romanesque style. A bronze equestrian statue on a granite pedestal will appear near the northern wall of the castle and will rise above the ground by five and a half meters. Funds for the construction of a landmark monument were collected by Lida.
"Our original idea was to make it different somehow. One of them was this cloak, which covers all part of the figure of the horse, the pedestal and symbolizes some kind of cover, which covers the Prince all his state".
Today, the sketch of the sculpture is unanimously approved by the Expert Council for Monumental Art. The symbol of the city will decorate the territory of Lida castle in the spring of next year.
