Gomel to become literary capital for few days
Poets and writers from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine have arrived at the International Festival Slavonic Literature Dazhynki. The project is 13 years old. It has already become a brand of Gomel region. Participants will present works in four categories, two of which are devoted to the life and work of poet, State Prize laureate of Belarus Anatoly Grechannikov. By the way, a memorial plaque with his name was unveiled in Gomel on the opening day of the festival in honor of the 80th anniversary of the birth of the famous countryman.
Long-time partners from Russia and Ukraine received letters of acknowledgment today. Also, the winners of the regional literary contest Orthodoxy is My Hope received awards.
