International "Forum of Conductors" in Mogilev ends with grand concert

Mogilev for 2 days became a large concert venue of the international cultural and educational project "Conductors Forum". The experience was shared by 2 dozen heads of orchestral bands of Belarus and Russia.

Vladimir Shkurovsky, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Russian Folk Orchestra "Soul of Russia":

What surprised and impressed me a lot was that your bands have a very high professional level. It didn't matter whether they were orchestras of secondary schools or children's music schools. They all performed great and splendidly. I think this is a great merit of the conductors. I would like to take some of the works presented at the competition into the repertoire of my orchestra.

Denis Cherta, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Folk Instruments Orchestra named after People's Artist of Belarus L.L. Ivanov:

We can share repertoire, communicate, do joint projects. Just now the director from the college came up - it's great. I believe that this association will bring its fruits, will give its impulses for the development of our business.