Air of channel Belarus 3 dedicated to birthday of Igor Luchenok

He would turn 81 today. His songs are already classics. Igor Luchenok created more than 50 pop masterpieces for Sofia Rotaru and Joseph Kobzon, Pesnyary and Syabry. In addition, his compositions include sonatas, triptychs and cantatas. Until the end of his life, Igor Mikhailovich was the permanent chairman of the Belarusian Union of Composers.

