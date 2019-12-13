Interactive contest of readers launched by Belarusian Radio "Culture" channel

Radio channel "Culture" will start accepting applications for the interactive contest of readers on the 90th anniversary of Vladimir Korotkevich. Everyone has an opportunity to read the classic lines. A video or audio recording where you read poems in original and without music backing can be sent by an e-mail to kultura_konkurs@tvr.by. The best versions, according to the jury, will be heard on a thematic broadcast on the birthday of Korotkevich, on November 26.



