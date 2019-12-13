3.40 RUB
Interactive contest of readers launched by Belarusian Radio "Culture" channel
Radio channel "Culture" will start accepting applications for the interactive contest of readers on the 90th anniversary of Vladimir Korotkevich. Everyone has an opportunity to read the classic lines. A video or audio recording where you read poems in original and without music backing can be sent by an e-mail to kultura_konkurs@tvr.by. The best versions, according to the jury, will be heard on a thematic broadcast on the birthday of Korotkevich, on November 26.
