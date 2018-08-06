PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Ivanovo getting ready to host Days of Belarusian Written Language

Kilometers of new asphalt, cubic meters of paving slabs, thousands of squares of well-arranged houses and premises. Ivanovo is preparing to host the Days of Belarusian Written Language. The main sites of the anniversary have already been selected. 

