July 7 marks the 144th Anniversary of Yanka Kupala's Birth

On July 7, Belarus remembers Ivan Lutsevich, world-famous as Yanka Kupala. He was destined to become the country's first national poet.

Ivan Dominikovich Lutsevich was born 144 years ago on the night of Ivan Kupala. Taking his pseudonym, he spent his entire life searching for the magical flower of happiness for Belarusians.

A poet, playwright, and publicist, he celebrated his native country and people from his first line to his last. Yanka Kupala is the most translated Belarusian author in history; the classic can be read in over a hundred languages.

Today, the author's works are also re-read on the stage. The production of "Pavlinka" has repeatedly become the main opening of the National Academic Theater named after the classic poet.

On July 7, the poet's memory will be honored at his monument in the Yanka Kupala State Literary Museum, and a flower-laying ceremony is also planned.