EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Kupalovsky Theater to open its backstage during European Games

Tickets for excursions about the theater will be on sale. On June 21-30, the theater will present its backstage life in English, Polish, Russian and Belarusian.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All