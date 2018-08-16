3.42 RUB
TV channel Belarus 24 times photo project to Year of Small Motherland
The international satellite TV channel Belarus-24 has timed a special photo project to the Year of Small Motherland. Belarus 24 demonstrates today in one of the art galleries of the National Library 40 creative works of eight Belarusian authors: photo artists working in different genres, winners of the contest announced by the TV channel, and photographers famous at the international level.
Photo-exhibitions that represent an unusual vision of our country will continue. Belarus 24 pays special attention to the topic of Small Motherland.
