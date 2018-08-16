Belteleradiocompany holds casting of hosts for Junior Eurovision

The casting of hosts for Junior Eurovision was held in Belteleradiocompany. The selection took place in the "live" mode. The main criterion is fluency in English. The selection director was Gordon Bonello. He will follow the stage preparation of the show. We will learn the results of the selection very soon. Experts will have to look at the participants not only live, but also on the screen. All the performances of the contestants are recorded on the camera. Based on this video they will be make a choice.