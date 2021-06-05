Kazakhstan films war drama "In Summer of 1941" in Minsk

June 22 is a mournful date for the countries of the entire former Soviet Union. 80 years since the start of the Great Patriotic War is marked this year. Those events of 1941 are an example of the people's unity, regardless of nationality. These days, the shooting of the Kazakh war drama is going on in the Belarusian forests. "In Summer of 1941" is about the struggle and life of partisans. The script is based on real events. The experts from Belarusfilm and the production company BelRosKino are helping to achieve the historic accuracy.



Kazakhstan is one of the main film partners of Belarusfilm. Our national film studio was chosen at once, without any tenders. They asked for a group of experts, material resources, equipment, and assistance with locations.



The main character of the film is the former minister of education, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and partisan Adi Sharipov or "Sasha-Kazakh". He is the national hero for Kazakhstan.



Bekbulat Shekerov, scriptwriter, director of the war drama "In Summer of 1941" (Kazakhstan): "I adore Ales Adamovich. I've read all his books. I watched his documentaries about Khatyn. And initially I knew that this film would be targeted against the war."



Vladimir Karachevsky, General Director of the National Film Studio "Belarusfilm":



"The theme of war is relevant even now, especially when there is a struggle against glorification of Nazism, fascism".



The presentation of the film on the big screens in all CIS countries at once is planned for December 2021.



