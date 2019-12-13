"Cinema with sign of quality" - motto of XXX Minsk International Film Festival "Listopad"

"Cinema with a sign of quality" is the motto of the XXX Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad". The anniversary film forum will be held from November 1 to 8.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the Palace of the Republic. The opening movie will be shown in the big hall, but its name is kept secret for now. Another surprise for moviegoers is an updated list of cinemas. The posters of the cinemas will be replenished by "Mir", "Tsentralny", "Belarus" and "Pioneer". The legendary "Pobeda" movie theater, the oldest in the capital and recently renovated, is appointed as the main cinema hall. Until September 1, the festival management will continue to receive applications for participation. Their total number already exceeds 2 thousand. 114 countries have announced their desire to show the film in Minsk.

Olesya Rulkova, executive director of the XXX Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad":

"A very large geography, we can say, practically the whole world. Of course, we sift out something that does not fit the technical parameters, something that does not fit the concept of the festival. After all, the quality label is binding. That's why, of course, there is a commission that reviews the films. Now the program directors are very active in their search. We don't just work on requests, we work with rights holders. If we liked a movie at some festival, we contact them and ask them to come to us."