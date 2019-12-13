Chinese artist shares his impressions of Belarus in his works

The watercolor world of a Chinese artist is based on his impressions of Belarus. The exhibition in the Minsk gallery "University of Culture" presents a collection of works by Pan Ulici, a graduate student of the Belarusian University of Culture and Arts. The master especially likes to paint the Belarusian nature and for this purpose travels through cities and villages of our country.



Pan Ulici, artist, author of the exhibition "My Watercolor World":

I come from the Chinese county of Shandong. I studied under the famous watercolor master, Professor Aadi. For some time I taught art to students, now I continue my education in Belarus. In my work, I am inspired by ancient Chinese traditions of painting in the style of Guo Hua and Shang Shui. I am also interested in Belarusian art school, and I am proud to present my work in the center of the Belarusian capital, in the art gallery "University of Culture. Different seasons, the beauty of remote parts of Belarus and portraits of our contemporaries. During the exhibition, the author also holds master classes for the Belarusian creative youth.



