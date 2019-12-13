EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Collection of teapots displayed in exposition of National History Museum

Exposition "Simple things. Teapots" is presented at the National History Museum. It includes about a hundred products of Minsk and Dobrush porcelain factories. Many of the sets exist in a single copy. Items of 1963 are among the rarities. Exquisite tea sets are only the first exposition from a series of exhibition projects of the museum under headline "Belarusian Porcelain".

