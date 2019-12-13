3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Collection of teapots displayed in exposition of National History Museum
Exposition "Simple things. Teapots" is presented at the National History Museum. It includes about a hundred products of Minsk and Dobrush porcelain factories. Many of the sets exist in a single copy. Items of 1963 are among the rarities. Exquisite tea sets are only the first exposition from a series of exhibition projects of the museum under headline "Belarusian Porcelain".
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
