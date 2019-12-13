Nesvizh Castle receives collection of unusual Christmas balls as gift

Irish lace masters from different countries crocheted ornaments for the New Year Tree, which decorates the White Ballroom of the Radziwill Palace. Each ball is unique. Multicolored glass balls with fine delicate lace and a net of gold thread are created manually and decorated with pearls, beads, and rhinestones. Masters from 6 countries of Russia, Ukraine, Latvia, Canada, Poland, and Belarus took part in the international project "Let's connect the World with Beauty".



The items were also appreciated in Ireland. The first Christmas ball was donated to the museum of the city of Clones in Ireland by Belarusian master Olga Starostina.