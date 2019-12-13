Composer Alexei Rybnikov celebrates his 75th birthday

He is widely known to the public as the author of the rock opera "Juno and Avos", staged in Moscow Lenkom. Rybnikov is also the author of music for more than a hundred films and animated films - for example, the Belarusian films “Little Red Riding Hood” and “The Adventures of Вuratino”. These and other works won the hearts of thousands of fans. The President of Belarus congratulated the hero of the day. Alexander Lukashenko wished Alexey Rybnikov long life, good health, happiness and prosperity.