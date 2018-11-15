Daniel Yastremsky’s team studies behind-the-scenes production of confectionery factory Kommunarka

Daniel Yastremsky’s team has studied backstage production of confectionery factory Kommunarka. The steps of making his favorite Alyonka were demonstrated. The team tries a new Belarusian chocolate bar.

The partner of Junior Eurovision has prepared exclusive sweet gifts for the international forum: two dozen chocolate paintings weighing 350 grams were created for participants. Branded souvenirs will be available at the main site of Junior Eurovision - Minsk-Arena.