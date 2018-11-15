3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Daniel Yastremsky’s team studies behind-the-scenes production of confectionery factory Kommunarka
Daniel Yastremsky’s team has studied backstage production of confectionery factory Kommunarka. The steps of making his favorite Alyonka were demonstrated. The team tries a new Belarusian chocolate bar.
The partner of Junior Eurovision has prepared exclusive sweet gifts for the international forum: two dozen chocolate paintings weighing 350 grams were created for participants. Branded souvenirs will be available at the main site of Junior Eurovision - Minsk-Arena.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All