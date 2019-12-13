Concert AURA to be aired live on Belarus 3

Today, Belteleradiocompany will broadcast for the first time from the legendary Grand Studio of the Radio House. This will be a two-hour live concert of the winners of the Spiritual Revival Award, AURA band. More than 20 songs composed in 15 years by Yulia Bykova and Evgeny Oleynik will be performed . The concert will feature will Anatoly Yarmolenko, Alexander Solodukha, Inna Afanasyeva.

The life concert will be shown at 21.55 on Belarus 3. The broadcast will also be available on the website of Belteleradiocompany and on the air of the First National Channel of Belarusian Radio.



.



