Concert of saxophone orchestra in Upper Town in Minsk

The only band in Belarus has performed in the Upper City concert hall. The poster of the new program includes music from different cultures and countries of the world from classical to jazz. Compositions for a symphony orchestra are arranged specifically for the musical possibilities of saxophones.



The BELSAXO Orchestra has no more than 20 saxophonists. Young musicians, students of the Academy of Music, as well as teachers who support innovators are among them. The band has existed for about 2 years. The orchestra dedicated the concert premiere to the birthday of the Belarusian composer Yevgeny Glebov.