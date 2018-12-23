PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Trinity Church in Gervyaty village is one of highest churches in Belarus

Catholics are the second largest denomination in Belarus, and in our country there are many churches, as nowhere else in the post-Soviet space. One of them is Trinity Church in the Gervyaty village on the border with Lithuania. The temple is included in the top religious buildings of Europe.

The architectural masterpiece, which is called Belarusian Notre Dame, is included in almost all tourist programs. At the same time, the church remains active. Services are held there daily.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All