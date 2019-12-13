3.43 RUB
Kupalovsky Theater and Film Actor Studio present premieres
Instead of quietly closing theater seasons, a marathon of premieres starts on the two leading stages of Belarus at once. Tonight Gogol's "Marriage" for the first time in the Belarusian language will be performed in Kupalovsky, and Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya" will be officially registered in the playbill of the Film Actor's Studio Theater. Attention is more than ever riveted to the National Academic Theater. This is the first new production since the reformation of the troupe in August last year. "Uncle Vanya" will be put on stage in a more classic version. The production is a gift from the People's Artiste of Belarus Alexander Efremov. The director turned 70 this year.
In the evening, Efremov will be congratulated on his anniversary at the Theater-Studio of the Film Actor. Less than ten tickets out of 811 remained on sale.
