Yanka Kupala's legendary play "Pavlinka" turns 110
The 110th anniversary of Yanka Kupala's legendary "Pavllinka" is celebrated today! The comedy in two acts was written by the first national poet of Belarus in 1912 in Okopi, Logoisk District. All the characters of the scenes from the life of gentry (as the author himself described his work) are real people. Yanka Kupala had a prototype of each of the characters from his own environment: friends, neighbors.
"Pavlinka" has the richest stage history of Kupala's plays. The first reading of it took place the day after the completion of the work, and the first production was already six months later. "Pavlinka" is still a calling card of the Belarusian theater scene today.
