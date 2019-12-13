Leonid Kuravlev turns 85!

An outstanding Soviet and Russian actor celebrates his anniversary today! Leonid Kuravlev is 85 years old! During his creative years, the actor has played more than 200 roles in movies and TV series. The secret of Leonid Kuravlev's popularity is his endless charm.



He is best known to the audience for his roles in "Ivan Vasilievich Changes his Profession", "Aphonya", "The Little Golden Calf". In recent years he also played in the detective story "The Turkish Gambit," the movie "The Red Deer Hunt" and in the first Russian Disney fairy tale "The Book of Masters". President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the People's Artiste of the RSFSR Leonid Kuravlev on his 85th birthday.



