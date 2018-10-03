3.39 RUB
Levitan, Grabar, Zhukovsky. Painting masterpieces in Belarus
Masterpieces of renowned painting artists have been delivered in Mogilev today. Among them are the paintings of Levitan, Grabar, Zhukovsky. These are authors from the circle of associates, colleagues and friends of Vitold Byalynitsky-Birulya. Some paintings left the walls of the Tretyakov Gallery for the first time. This is a joint project of the gallery and the National Art Museum of Belarus. It is dedicated to the 5th Forum of Regions. Pictures have been checked by experts after transportation. Today they will occupy their places in the expositions of the Museum of Vitold Byalynitsky-Birulya.
The exhibition will begin its work in the days of the Forum of Regions and will be available to the general public until December.
