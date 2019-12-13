The best couple chosen at the student ball at BSU in Minsk

From the classic waltz to the Brazilian tango. The student ball in Belarusian State University featured 45 sophisticated pairs. The dancing stage was given to 90 students who proved themselves in social, scientific, cultural and sports life of the university. The participants mastered their dancing skills for over a month. They learned dance steps and supports from professionals.

Six duets competed for the title of the best student ball couple. In addition to successes in the art of dance, contestants tried themselves in defile, prepared photos and videos, and all their talents were demonstrated in the creative competition. By the way, the king and queen of the ball were chosen at the BSU for the first time. The best couple was chosen by a vote of the audience. The ball did not do without a dress code. Boys wore classic suits and dinner jackets, girls wore evening gowns.

