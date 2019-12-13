"Young Talents of Belarus" awarded at House of Radio

More than 150 vocalists and musicians from all over the country received the status of "Young Talents of Belarus" today. The republican radio contest ended with the presentation of awards. The ceremony was traditionally held in the studio of the House of Radio.



The winners were chosen via TV during 3 rounds. Today, the winners were present in the legendary studio of the House of Radio. The lists with the names of the best young talents were published in April. The third of 400 applications received the awards today.



3 main awards - the Grand Prix - went to Minsk and Pinsk. 14-year-old Anastasia Zhabko became the best in the nomination "Pop Vocal". She represented Belarus at Junior Slavonic Bazaar in 2016.



The laureates will be able to apply for the special fund of the President of the Republic of Belarus for the support of the talented youth.

