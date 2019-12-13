3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Young talents of Belarus perform with Symphonic Orchestra of Belteleradiocompany
The laureates of the jubilee competition Young Talents of Belarus will take part in recordings and concerts. The instrumentalists and vocal performers got the right to record their competition compositions in the legendary studio of Radio House (the national anthem was recorded there, and Ramstein band prepared an arrangement for their album). All audio performances were accompanied by the Symphonic Orchestra of Belteleradiocompany.
TV concerts of contest winners to be broadcasted on Belarus 3
They have been working on the recording of the gala-concert album for a week. By the way, it will be aired not only on the First National Channel of the Belarusian Radio, but also on Belarus 3.
The media holding team will be recording the concerts this Saturday in the "600 Meters" studio. And the work with the "young talents" will not stop there. The contest winners will be the guests of radio broadcasts throughout the year, and their contest songs will be in active rotation on the country's main wave.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All