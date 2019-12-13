Young talents of Belarus perform with Symphonic Orchestra of Belteleradiocompany

The laureates of the jubilee competition Young Talents of Belarus will take part in recordings and concerts. The instrumentalists and vocal performers got the right to record their competition compositions in the legendary studio of Radio House (the national anthem was recorded there, and Ramstein band prepared an arrangement for their album). All audio performances were accompanied by the Symphonic Orchestra of Belteleradiocompany.

TV concerts of contest winners to be broadcasted on Belarus 3

They have been working on the recording of the gala-concert album for a week. By the way, it will be aired not only on the First National Channel of the Belarusian Radio, but also on Belarus 3.