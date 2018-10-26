Month before Eurovision. Exclusive interviews and footage

A month is left till the event of international significance. Very soon, the main venue of the contest Minsk-Arena will welcome the participants of the international song forum.

The names of the hosts of the competition were announced today: Yevgeny Perlin, Helena Meraai, Zena, as well as Denis Dudinsky and Anna Kviloria.

The opening ceremony with the red carpet, the international press and the draw will be held on November 19.

Correspondents of the TV News Agency continue to monitor all stages of preparation for the show. This Sunday, Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 will start the Junior Eurovision Song Diaries.