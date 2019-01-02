PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

International exhibition of dolls held in Museum of Modern Art

The exhibition presents fifteen hundred exhibits including paintings and dolls created in different techniques. A competition among the authors of the CIS countries and abroad was held as well.

Each work is a unique sculpture made of plastics, textiles, porcelain, and wood. These works of art were created by the best artists from all over the CIS, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Baltic countries. The project History of Fashion is of particular interest.

The exhibition also presents paintings by Russian artist Pyotr Frolov, who is among the ten best illustrators in the world. The project Theater of Birds is located on the second floor of the museum. Paintings by the famous creative family Anna Silivonchik and Vasily Peshkun can be seen there as well.

