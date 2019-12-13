3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
International festival "Vladimir Spivakov invites..." opens in Minsk
It's the sixth time Vladimir Spivakov invites the Belarusian public to listen to the classics. At these moments, the opening concert of the forum is held at the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus. This year the band is celebrating its anniversary. The arias from Mozart and Donizetti's operas tonight are performed by Anna Aglatova (soprano). The diva serves the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia. The festival route will include Mogilev and Gomel.
For those who do not have time to buy a ticket, the broadcast of the music forum from Maestro Spivakov will be recorded in HD by TV channel Belarus 3.
