International forum of art TeArt held in Belarusian capital
For three weeks Minsk will bring together theatrical companies and eminent directors and producers. TeArt will present the most titled performances of this autumn. Altogether, 19 performances have been announced in the posterfrom theaters of South Korea, Finland, Vietnam, Russia and Belgium.
The theatrical forum consists of three sections. This is an international program, "Belarus Open" and an educational platform with master classes and theatrical discussions. The international forum will be held until October 16.
